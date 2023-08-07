Missing Indigenous Person Alert: 44-year-old woman last seen in June

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman last seen in June.

According to the CBI, Konnie Lee Hosie, 44, was last contacted on Wednesday, June 21, at around 6 p.m.

She was last known to be in the 1500 block of North High Street in Denver.

CBI describes Hosie as an Indigenous woman with brown hair and green eyes, around 5’3, and 170 pounds. She has shoulder-length hair and a tattoo that says “Nevada” on her left wrist.

Anyone with information about Konnie Lee Hosie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.