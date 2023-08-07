Make-A-Wish Colorado seeking volunteers ahead of 40th anniversary

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- To celebrate its 40th anniversary and the more than 6,200 wishes that have been granted to children across Colorado, Make-A-Wish Colorado is now seeking volunteers across the state to help grant more wishes to eligible children.

The non-profit organization has currently set a goal to grant 400 wishes this year in 2023 and now the organization is looking for volunteers.

The positions will include:

Airport Greeter (Denver and Colorado Springs airports)

(Denver and Colorado Springs airports) Wish-Granting Volunteer : Work directly with wish kids and their families to discover the child’s wish, and with Make-A-Wish staff to ensure every phase of the wish-granting experience is special.

: Work directly with wish kids and their families to discover the child’s wish, and with Make-A-Wish staff to ensure every phase of the wish-granting experience is special. Special Event Volunteer : Help with Make-A-Wish events and those sponsored by community organizations for the benefit of Make-A-Wish.

: Help with Make-A-Wish events and those sponsored by community organizations for the benefit of Make-A-Wish. Fundraising Volunteer : Assist the development team in seeking event sponsorships, partnerships with local companies, and monetary and in-kind donations.

: Assist the development team in seeking event sponsorships, partnerships with local companies, and monetary and in-kind donations. Office Volunteer : Support staff with a variety of projects including phone calls, mailings, data entry, and more.

: Support staff with a variety of projects including phone calls, mailings, data entry, and more. Speakers Bureau: Share the Make-A-Wish mission with civic organizations, local corporations, schools, and government agencies.

For more information, visit the website at the link here.