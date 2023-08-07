K-pop star Suga becomes 3rd BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Suga, the K-pop superstar rapper/singer/songwriter, has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service. BTS’s label, Big Hit Music, says in a statement that Suga “has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.” In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18 to 21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea. In December 2022, BTS’s eldest member, Jin, enlisted at age 30 after revoking his request to delay his conscription. J-Hope followed suit last April.

