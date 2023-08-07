In Utah and Kansas, state courts flex power over new laws regulating abortion post-Roe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State courts in Utah and Kansas are planning to hear arguments Tuesday in legal challenges involving new abortion laws since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Utah’s Supreme Court will hear arguments over a trigger law that’s been on hold for more than a year. In Kansas, providers are asking a trial-court judge to block a new restriction on how they dispense abortion medications as well as older rules governing what doctors must tell patients. The cases reflect how state courts around the country have become key venues in the fight over abortion, ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of last year.

By SAM METZ and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

