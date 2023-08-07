Federal judge blocks Colorado’s law that would’ve raised legal age to buy a firearm to 21

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Colorado law that would've raised the legal age to purchase any firearm in Colorado to 21 years old.

Starting Monday, Aug. 7, SB23-169 "Increasing Minimum Age to Purchase Firearms," was supposed to take effect in Colorado. According to the bill, it would've made, "the unlawful purchase of a firearm by a person who is less than 21 years of age a class 2 misdemeanor and makes it unlawful for a licensed or unlicensed gun dealer to facilitate such a sale."

The only exceptions under this bill would've been for anyone in the military or law enforcement.

Now, a lawsuit filed by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, Tate Mosgrove, and Adrian S. Pineda has led to the law being put on hold.

Through a social media post, RMGO released a statement praising the judge's decision, arguing the law is "unconstitutional."

According to court documents, the federal judge said the law must be put on hold while the court determines if it is constitutional or a violation of Second Amendment rights.

Read the lawsuit below: