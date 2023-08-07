DUI suspect arrested after driving on wrong side of road Saturday night in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says they arrested a 23-year-old man Saturday night after he nearly hit a deputy's vehicle head-on while driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to the PCSO, a deputy had to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision Saturday night while in the area of 4th St. and Victory Ln. After swerving, the deputy turned on his lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

The PCSO said the deputy briefly lost the vehicle before locating it again, stopped in the area of 14th St. and Beaumont St. The driver was out of the vehicle and running towards a field. The deputy gave chase and the driver ran into a barbed wire fence and fell down, the PCSO said.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Josiah Luna.

According to the PCSO, Luna was in possession of a gun with a 30-round magazine when he was taken into custody.

There were also two passengers in the vehicle. One was arrested on outstanding warrants, the PCSO said.

Josiah Luna was arrested on charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence, reckless driving, prohibited use of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine.