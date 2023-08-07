Denver International Airport to host airport-wide job fair

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Denver International Airport (DEN), along with the Denver Office of Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO), will host an airport-wide job fair on Wednesday, August 9.

The fair will be held at the DEN Plaza (between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. where attendees will have the chance to interact with staff and learn about career opportunities available at DEN.

Participating employers will include airlines, retail and dining operators, and more.