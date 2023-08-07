Skip to Content
Denver International Airport to host airport-wide job fair

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Denver International Airport (DEN), along with the Denver Office of Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO), will host an airport-wide job fair on Wednesday, August 9. 

The fair will be held at the DEN Plaza (between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. where attendees will have the chance to interact with staff and learn about career opportunities available at DEN.

Participating employers will include airlines, retail and dining operators, and more.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

