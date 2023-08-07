Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues injured hiker at Pulpit Rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A woman is now in the hospital for recovery following a high-angle rescue at Pulpit Rock.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) went to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, on reports of an injured person at Pulpit Rock.

CSFD was able to rescue the woman around 9:43 p.m. that night and stated she was being brought to a hospital for treatment.