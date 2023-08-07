ACLU rescinds lawsuit against the Woodland School District

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado pulled back on a lawsuit against Woodland Park School District for a "no trespassing" order the district issued against a man during a school board meeting.

On Aug. 3, 2023, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of Logan Ruths, a longtime Woodland Park resident and previous WPD employee.

The lawsuit said Ruths made a "sarcastic remark" at a June school board meeting and was quickly banned from all WPD board meetings, district property, and district-sponsored events. The ACLU alleged the ban violated Ruths' first amendment rights.

"I was sad that they were going to these lengths to prevent me from being there and to show my support for the district. So I was disappointed in them. And I was worried about how far they would take things after removing me," said Ruths.

School Board President David Rusterholtz claims Ruths was constantly disrupting the school board meeting and didn't stop after being asked.

However, Rusterholtz told KRDO as soon as he found out about the trespassing order against Ruths he contacted the district's attorney to get it removed.

"That's what this country is built on. It's built on disagreement and arguing over ideas and peaceful demonstration and peacefully doing things. Our country is built on that idea. So I certainly don't want to shut down opposing ideas," said Rusterholtz.

While the lawsuit is now withdrawn, the ACLU said it'll continue its own investigation into the Woodland Park School District.