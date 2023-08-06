New Colorado gun law to go into effect Monday raises age to purchase a gun to 21-years-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, the Tanner Gun Show took place in Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The event was the last time people ages 18-20 years old could go buy or trade a gun legally in Colorado.

Federal law sets a minimum age for buying firearms. While the law requires a person to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed firearm dealer, it only requires a person to be 18 to buy a long gun.

Starting Monday August 7, new legislation raises the minimum age to purchase any firearm in Colorado to 21 years old.

One vendor at the Tanner show, Kevin McClung, owns Blue Dog Armory. He said the Tanner Gun Show was a little bit different this year. McClung said many people who attended the Tanner Gun Show were asking a lot of questions about the change that's taking effect on Monday. McClung said he informed customers to the best of his ability about the new law.

Colorado Ceasefire, a gun violence prevention organization, believes this legislation is going to help tackle gun violence in the centennial state as well as firearm-related suicide among young adults.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for young people ages 18 to 20, and the firearm suicide rate among this group has increased by 41% in the last decade, according to Everything Town for Gun Safety.

"By raising the minimum age, we take away the risk of a spur-of-the-moment decision from a young person," said Adam Shore, Executive Director of Colorado Ceasefire.

However, McClung disagrees with the legislation. He does not believe the law is going to decrease gun violence.

"I don't think it will change anything on that if criminals don't follow the law in the first place. So there's no stopping them from having those guns," said McClung.

McClung said he believes this decision will have an impact on sales a little bit.

Starting Monday, transferring or selling a firearm to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor crime, punishable by up to 18 months in jail. Those who buy a gun under the legal limit can face up to a year in jail.