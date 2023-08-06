Israeli troops prep West Bank home of Palestinian gunman for demolition following attack in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli security guard in an attack. The Israeli military said Sunday that troops measured the house of Kamel Abu Bakr in the village of Rumana, near the restive West Bank city of Jenin. On Saturday Abu Bakr shot and killed a 42-year-old security guard in central Tel Aviv. The weekend attack came a day after two settlers in the occupied West Bank killed a Palestinian young man, deepening the spiral of violence that has gripped Israel and the Palestinian territories for the past year and a half.

