Black Hills Energy crews respond to gas leak caused by car crash in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy responded to a gas leak Saturday night after a car crashed into a gas line in Fountain.

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) issued a traffic alert just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday due to the crash, alerting the public that Highway 85 from Fontaine Boulevard to Highway 16 was closed to all traffic.

Black Hills Energy was called to the scene when officers discovered the car had crashed into the gas line.

The utility company estimated the repair would take around six hours to complete, but the City of Fountain announced Highway 85 was back open just before 2:00 a.m.