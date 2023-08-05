Week 2 of the annual backback bash, nearly 1,000 volunteers help out

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday marked the second weekend of COSILoveYou's 5th annual backpack bash.

COSILoveYOU

The backpack bash is a collaborative effort involving more than 70 local churches, businesses, nonprofits, schools, and government partners to support 12,000 students across El Paso County, according to COSILoveYou.

COSILoveYOU

Event organizers said every student receives a free backpack with new school supplies, and families get to interact organizations that help support them year-round.

In order to deliver backpacks to students across 7 locations, the Backpack Bash relies on the support of almost 1,000 volunteers. COSILoveYou said without the help of volunteers, this event would not be possible.

This year, COSILoveYou said they have reached their goal of collecting 12,000 backpacks.