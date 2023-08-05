The first week of training is wrapping up for the Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo.(KRDO)-- The first week of training is wrapping up for trainees at the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD

On Twitter, CSFD was showing off their accomplishments and putting their knowledge to the test by going through real-life scenarios.

This training was to help them prepare for how they'll react during medical calls.

CSFD said all trainees are required to be EMT's before applying to the academy.