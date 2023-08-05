Skip to Content
The first week of training is wrapping up for the Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo.(KRDO)-- The first week of training is wrapping up for trainees at the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

On Twitter, CSFD was showing off their accomplishments and putting their knowledge to the test by going through real-life scenarios.

This training was to help them prepare for how they'll react during medical calls.

CSFD said all trainees are required to be EMT's before applying to the academy.

