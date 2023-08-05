State health department warns parents to vaccinate kids ahead of School year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second year in a row, vaccination rates for children in grades K-12 have fallen below 90%, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

One Colorado Springs Pediatrician, Julia Tanguay said she has noticed a trend of vaccine hesitancy since the Pandemic.

"it's just really a matter of establishing trust with families and really explaining why we need to get them and keep them up to date on vaccines," said Tanguay.

For some school districts in Colorado, the vaccination compliance rate droped to 82% across the board, according to CDPHE data. Tanguay said this is not just a problem for unvaccinated kids, but a problem for community safety because it threatens herd immunity.

"There have been outbreaks of these vaccine-preventable illnesses and other states around the country. So this is a very important topic right now," Tanguay said. She went on to say that she has seen kids in her office with vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Parents wishing to get exemptions for vaccines from her need to have a valid medical reason, like undergoing chemotherapy or receiving an immunoglobulin treatment.

"I'm not sure if other practices do the same, but I do think that's best practice," Tanguay said.

For a full list of vaccination requirements, see the CDHPE's page.