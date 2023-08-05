Severe weather hitting Southern Colorado Aug. 5; Tornado warnings in effect
COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KRDO)--A tornado warning has been issued for Crowley County, El Paso County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 4:30 PM MDT, according to the National Weather Service Tornado.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has stated the "greatest threat for severe thunderstorms with significant damaging winds, very large hail, & tornadoes is from eastern Colorado into southern KS & central OK."
Greatest threat for severe thunderstorms with significant damaging winds, very large hail, & tornadoes is from eastern Colorado into southern KS & central OK. Severe storms possible into the North Plains & the Mid-MS Valley, & from eastern IL into central/southern IN. https://t.co/4yiNrzRCHQ— National Weather Service (@NWS) August 5, 2023
As for the National Weather Service in Pueblo, officials have issued a tornado warning up until 4:45 p.m. for Aug. 5.
Tornado Warning continues for Crowley County, CO, El Paso County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/J7UF5hykAY— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 5, 2023