Severe weather hitting Southern Colorado Aug. 5; Tornado warnings in effect

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KRDO)--A tornado warning has been issued for Crowley County, El Paso County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 4:30 PM MDT, according to the National Weather Service Tornado.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has stated the "greatest threat for severe thunderstorms with significant damaging winds, very large hail, & tornadoes is from eastern Colorado into southern KS & central OK."

Just outside of Wigwam:

Photo Credit: Aspen Combs

Over Black Forest:

Photo Credit: Annette Mosbarger

As for the National Weather Service in Pueblo, officials have issued a tornado warning up until 4:45 p.m. for Aug. 5.

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

