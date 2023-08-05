Severe weather hitting Southern Colorado Aug. 5; Tornado warnings in effect

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KRDO)--A tornado warning has been issued for Crowley County, El Paso County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 4:30 PM MDT, according to the National Weather Service Tornado.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has stated the "greatest threat for severe thunderstorms with significant damaging winds, very large hail, & tornadoes is from eastern Colorado into southern KS & central OK."

Greatest threat for severe thunderstorms with significant damaging winds, very large hail, & tornadoes is from eastern Colorado into southern KS & central OK. Severe storms possible into the North Plains & the Mid-MS Valley, & from eastern IL into central/southern IN. https://t.co/4yiNrzRCHQ — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 5, 2023

Just outside of Wigwam:

Photo Credit: Aspen Combs

Over Black Forest:

Photo Credit: Annette Mosbarger

As for the National Weather Service in Pueblo, officials have issued a tornado warning up until 4:45 p.m. for Aug. 5.