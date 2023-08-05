New York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in killing of gay dancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O’Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant’s name. Sibley was fatally stabbed in the torso on July 29 at a Brooklyn gas station. His death has sparked outrage and prompted tributes from celebrities including Beyoncé and Spike Lee.

