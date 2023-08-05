Skip to Content
Neighborhood saftey night kicking off Saturday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The annual neighborhood safety night is kicking off Saturday in Pueblo.

The annual neighborhood event is located on Alan Hammel between Main St and Santa Fe, according to Pueblo Police.

The city of Pueblo said this event is to help people living in Pueblo build positive relationships, and provide education on how to keep citizens, their family and their identity safe.

At the event, residents can expect food trucks, raffles, and a free giveaway till 8pm on Saturday.

Pueblo Police said after 8pm, there will be a Free Movies in the park.

