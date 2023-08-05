Skip to Content
Mash Mechanix Brewing Company hosts car show in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Mash Mechanix Brewing Company is holding a car show at their location on E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

In addition to seeing a variety of amazing cars, those who attend can find food trucks and live music.

The event is free for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and awards will be given out at 1:30 in multiple categories for both "Best in Show" and "People's Choice."

The judges for the event are car enthusiasts, and event organizers say the purpose of the car show is to provide fun for everyone who stops by.

