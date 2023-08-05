El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms fatal plane crash near Meadow Lake Airport

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO)--The El Paso County Sheriffs office (EPCSO) said they received numerous reports of an airplane crash in the area of Meadow Lake Airport, near Falcon, in Unincorporated El Paso County on Saturday.

According to deputies, the El Paso County Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department responded and found a small single engine aircraft around noon, crashed at the scene. EPCSO said one adult man , believed to be the pilot of the aircraft was found dead upon arrival.

EPCSO said The National Transportation Saftey Board (NTSB) is taking over the investigation on this incident.