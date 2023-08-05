Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms fatal plane crash near Meadow Lake Airport

KRDO
By
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:31 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO)--The El Paso County Sheriffs office (EPCSO) said they received numerous reports of an airplane crash in the area of Meadow Lake Airport, near Falcon, in Unincorporated El Paso County on Saturday.

According to deputies, the El Paso County Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department responded and found a small single engine aircraft around noon, crashed at the scene. EPCSO said one adult man , believed to be the pilot of the aircraft was found dead upon arrival.

EPCSO said The National Transportation Saftey Board (NTSB) is taking over the investigation on this incident.

Article Topic Follows: News
airplane crash
Colorado
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content