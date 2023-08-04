U.S. publishing executive dies in a boat crash off Italy’s Amalfi Coast

ROME (AP) — An U.S. publishing executive has died in a boating accident off Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Bloomsbury Publishing Inc. identified her as 45-year-old Adrienne Vaughan, who was president of the company headquartered in New York. Italian state TV reported that the rented motorboat she and her family were on during a vacation to the popular tourist destination crashed into a sailboat Thursday. According to Italian media reports, the motorboat slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding. Italian news agency ANSA says a blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive for substance use.

