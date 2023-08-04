El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Visitation Center closed for renovations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the Inmate Visitation Center is temporarily closed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this is due to renovations and improvements. The EPCSO said these updates are to create a safer, more comfortable, and more conducive environment for visitation.

While renovations are taking place visitation is suspended.

The EPCSO said the renovations are expected to be completed by January 2024.

