Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Visitation Center closed for renovations

KRDO
By
Published 4:29 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the Inmate Visitation Center is temporarily closed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this is due to renovations and improvements. The EPCSO said these updates are to create a safer, more comfortable, and more conducive environment for visitation.

While renovations are taking place visitation is suspended.

The EPCSO said the renovations are expected to be completed by January 2024.

Anyone with questions is asked to click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content