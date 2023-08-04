Colorado Springs Police: Sexually violent predator now living as a ‘transient’ in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department released information about a sexually violent predator that is now living in the area.

Friday morning, CSPD said that "Charles William Swift is transient in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction." The department said Swift is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled as a "Sexually Violent Predator."

CSPD

Swift's criminal history includes a conviction of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in El Paso County in 2000. He also has convictions in El Paso County for Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997, Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994, Possession/Sale-Schedule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994, Theft in 1991, and Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988.

According to CSPD, his most recent conviction is for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2023. Police said Swift is currently registered as a "transient in the area of E Platte Av and Circle Dr in Colorado Springs."

CSPD said the department will "make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such."

In accordance with Colorado state law, the local law enforcement agency has to notify the public of a predator's whereabouts.