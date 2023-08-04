Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting that left one man injured

MGN
By
Published 9:40 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

At 4:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Sprucemont Grove for a shooting. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. CSPD said he's expected to survive.

At this time, police haven't released information on a possible suspect. This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content