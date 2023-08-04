Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting that left one man injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

At 4:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Sprucemont Grove for a shooting. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. CSPD said he's expected to survive.

At this time, police haven't released information on a possible suspect. This is a developing story.