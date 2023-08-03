Suspect in Idaho student stabbings says he was out for a solo drive around the time of the slayings
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year say he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings. His attorneys said in documents filed Wednesday that witnesses may be able to testify he wasn’t at the scene of the crime. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus last November. His attorneys say it’s too soon to reveal details about witnesses because they’re still reviewing evidence. State law requires defendants to declare if they will present an alibi.