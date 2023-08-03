Hot temps and scattered pm storms

Sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

TODAY: Another typical summer day here in southern Colorado with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s, coupled with a few afternoon thundershowers.

TONIGHT: Looks to be pretty quiet after about 7 pm this evening with clearing skies overnight. Morning lows Friday will fall into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorms chances will be lower Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will remain on the hot side in the 80s and 90s. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday and Monday behind a cold front with an increasing chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. High pressure builds back across the area with warming temperatures by Wednesday.