Fort Carson destroys grenade taken from Colorado Springs residential neighborhood

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A couple in the Shiloh Mesa neighborhood turned over a live grenade to law enforcement, which was destroyed by Fort Carson soldiers this afternoon.

However, the scene in the neighborhood Wednesday night told a much more worrisome story.

Brian Zimkas said he walked out of his house Wednesday night to find a large police presence, including the bomb squad.

“There was a police officer blocking off the street, so I got a little nosey and walked around the street, drove around the corner, and saw more police activity,” he said.

He said it was the largest emergency response he’s seen in the neighborhood since he moved there six years ago. He soon learned there was a grenade in the neighborhood, which he said was a major safety concern.

“You don't want that in the hands of just anybody — kids, anybody who has some sort of mental disorder. Whatever the case may be, it’s a scary situation.”

A woman in the neighborhood told 13 Investigates the large police presence was because she called 911 to dispose of the device. She said her husband was given the old military explosive after his father recently died.

She said they took it to an ammunition shop but they didn’t want it. Since they weren’t sure what to do with it, they called the police to take it away.

The Regional Explosives Unit for the Colorado Police Department responded. The 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group — one of only two explosive groups in the U.S. Army — was also called to assist in the removal of the grenade.

“The unit transported the device to the installation for safe and proper disposal. Fort Carson units are pleased to be able to provide assistance to our local communities whenever necessary. The safety of our neighboring communities is important to us. All further queries should be forwarded to the Colorado Springs Police Department who is the investigating authority,” said the public affairs unit for Fort Carson.

On Thursday, the 71st EOD destroyed the device.

13 Investigates obtained footage of the 71st EOD destroying the grenade below:

Zimkas is just glad the explosive is no longer in the neighborhood.

“It may have been safe,” he said. “Who knows if it was, but it's still scary because you don't know. We're not trained for that.”