COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to a water rescue just north of Highway 24 Thursday afternoon.

According to the CHFD, crews responded to the 6800 block of Galley Rd. The road is reportedly flooded with vehicles stuck in the intersection.

People are asked to avoid the area.

CHFD announced this water rescue at 5:26 p.m.