A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam

A federal appeals court has ruled that people seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first meet for an in-person consultation with a doctor. The nearest physician willing to prescribe abortion medication is an 8-hour flight away. A three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the unanimous ruling Tuesday. The judges say Guam can enact the laws it thinks are best even if others find them unwise. They also suggest that people might be more likely to be talked out of abortions during in-person consultations. They say Guam has a rational interest in protecting fetal life.

By REBECCA BOONE and ED KOMENDA Associated Press

