Travel Alert issued for U.S. Highway 24

Teller County Sheriff's Office
Published 12:39 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo.  (KRDO)-- The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a travel alert for U.S. Highway 24. 

Starting Thursday, August 3, U.S. Highway 24 from west of Divide to Florissant will be fully closed during daytime hours for four weekdays to allow crews to pave the highway. 

The Sheriff’s Office stated the full closures will be in place from 7-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, Monday, August 7, Tuesday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 9. 

On Friday, August 9, single lane closures will be in effect from 7-7 p.m. 

There will be detours in place and delays should be expected. 

To sign up for project traffic impacts click the link here and then hit “Subscribe Construction Updates.” 

