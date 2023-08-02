Skip to Content
Senate office buildings locked down over reports of shooter

Published 1:21 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.” However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.

Associated Press

