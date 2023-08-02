New signs go up at Lake Pueblo to inform guests about chances of high winds each day

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) partnered with the National Weather Service (NWS) to create a system that will inform guests at Lake Pueblo State Park about the forecasts and possibly severe incoming weather.

There are now new warning signs posted at each boat ramp, both marinas and at the busiest beaches and shorelines at Lake Pueblo that have QR Codes that'll take smartphone users to the NWS website. There, people can find a graphic that rates the chances of high winds each day.

CPW

“We’re very excited to be able to offer this new service and we are grateful to the National Weather Service for developing this warning system specifically for Lake Pueblo,” said Joe Stadterman, CPW’s park manager at Lake Pueblo, in a press release.

CPW said as headlines in recent years have proven, high winds can quickly turn a day of boating into a tragedy.

“Weather can change quickly in Colorado, turning a bluebird sky day into a severe thunderstorm seemingly in minutes. This new system will make it easier than ever to know whether it’s safe to get out on the water,” said Stadterman.

The alert system will tell guests the current wind risk, rating the chances of wind gusts exceeding 30 mph on a sliding scale from “Very Unlikely” to “Unlikely” to “Possible” to “Likely” to “Very Likely.”

Screenshot of National Weather Service website. Courtesy of the National Weather Service.

“This tool provides the public access to important information about the weather before they head out and will help them make good decisions about going out and staying out on the water,” said Klint Skelly, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist in Pueblo, in a press release. “This partnership is designed to get more information about severe weather into the hands of the public to enhance public safety.”

CPW said Stadterman’s Lake Pueblo team has been trying several new techniques to educate guests about the dangers of water recreation and the need to wear life jackets after a string of seven water-related deaths in 2022.

According to CPW, severe weather was a factor in four of the deaths. On May 29, 2022, a boat capsized in high winds resulting in two drowning deaths. Then, on Oct. 23, 2022, two people died when their kayaks capsized in high winds.

On July 11, 2022, when two women on paddleboards, each carrying a dog, were blown 250 feet offshore by strong winds. They were rescued by CPW rangers.

“Sadly, we’ve seen far too often what can happen when severe weather strikes,” Stadterman said. “We believe this new tool from the National Weather Service will save lives with just a click of a QRS code.”

In 2022, Colorado experienced the highest number of water-related deaths with an unofficial tally of 42 water-related fatalities in federal, state, municipal, and private waters.

Before going onto the water, CPW advises you to be aware of posted rules and carry basic safety gear.

Below are some tips from CPW on how to enjoy the water responsibly:

Wear your life jacket

Put a whistle on your jacket so you can call for help

Be aware of your surroundings — the water gets deep quickly

Be aware of the weather, high winds, and storms can come up fast

Check your boat and all required boating safety gear

Avoid boating alone and tell someone where you are going and when you will return

Boat sober. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths

Know that stand-up paddleboards are considered vessels in Colorado and require a life jacket on board at all times.

Protect yourself from the dangers of cold water immersion and shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency

For additional information about water safety at Lake Pueblo State Park, click here.