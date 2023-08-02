Missing Indigenous Person Alert: 28-year-old man last seen in May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man last seen in May.

Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero, 28, was last seen per the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Sunday, May 21.

Lucero was in the K-Land neighborhood in Colorado Springs before he was reported missing.

Lucero has a tattoo of masks on his upper right arm and the words ‘Lil Low’ on the outside of his hands.

He is around 5’6, 165 pounds, with shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Lorenzo Lucero is affiliated with the Ojibwe Tribe.

Anyone with information regarding Lorenzo Lucero’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or CSPD at (719)-444-7000.