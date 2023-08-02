Mexico says the first body has been spotted near a floating barrier in the Rio Grande river

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says the first dead body has been spotted along the floating barriers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed recently in the Rio Grande river, across from Eagle Pass. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said authorities are trying to recover the body. The department said Wednesday that Mexico had warned about the risks posed by the bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande. The barrier was installed in July, and stretches roughly the length of three soccer fields. Many had warned about the danger of the barrier, because it is designed to make it more difficult for migrants to climb over or swim under it.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.