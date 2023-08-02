Man with history of aggravated robberies taken down by K9 after trying to resist arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man with a history of aggravated robberies is now in custody following an attempt to resist his arrest.

On Tuesday, August 1, Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s (EPCSO) Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) were at the 4300 block of North Nevada Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when they located a man with four active felony arrest warrants for Violent Aggravated Robbery.

According to the CSPD, the man had previously assaulted a 65-year-old victim during a robbery and CSPD reported that the victim is still in serious condition at a hospital in the ICU.

The CSPD also stated that the suspect had a history of arrests for Aggravated Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Felony Menacing.

On the day of the suspect’s arrest on August 1, Detectives reported they had information that the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

Detectives reported attempting to surround the suspect with their vehicles while ordering him to stop.

The man immediately ran away from detectives and was carrying a backpack as he tried to leave the scene.

The CSPD reported one of its K9 Officers and his police K9 were in the area to assist Detectives as they tried to apprehend the man.

The man ran towards the K9 and the Officer who gave the man a warning to stop, stating they would release K9 if he refused.

The man then ran past the Officer and the K9 in the direction of an occupied business.

The CSPD reported that based on the danger to the community, and officers in the area the suspect presented, along with the violent nature of the crime, and the man avoiding his arrest, the Officer released the K9 who went after the man and “quickly apprehended him by the right buttocks area.”

The CSPD reported the K9 took the man to the ground, allowing Detectives to take him into custody.

The man was provided immediate medical attention on scene and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The CSPD reported three very realistic “Air Soft” type handguns with the orange safety markings removed were found in the suspect’s backpack.

As of now, this is an ongoing investigation and the suspect’s information is not currently being released.