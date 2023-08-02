Man arrested after threatening person with a knife at a bus stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now arrested after threatening a person with a knife at a bus stop.

On Tuesday, August 1, at around 7:57 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a 911 call about a man threatening someone with a knife at a bus stop near Childrens View and Boulder Street–just outside of the UCHealth Memorial Hospital.

According to the CSPD, a fight broke out on the Metro Mountain Transit bus when it arrived at the stop and it was reported that another person who tried to disarm the man, got cut in the process when they tried to take away the knife.

The CSPD reported that no one was seriously injured as a result of the incident and the suspect, now identified as Raymond Johnson, was arrested when officers arrived on scene.