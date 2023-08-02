Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry to state parks for military and veterans

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering active duty military, veterans, and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August.

CPW officials state military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service.

Passes became available on Tuesday, August 1, and are available for service members only.

Park fees will remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

The pass is not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas and State Trust Lands.

To help plan a trip, below are tools from CPW for use:

CPW also offers several additional military benefits to active duty military, veterans, and disabled veterans with programs including:

Free admission to state parks on Veterans Day

Year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veteran and Purple Heart license plates

Free lifetime small game and fishing combination license for qualified disabled veterans

Free Independence Pass which provides unlimited access to all Colorado state parks year-round to Colorado resident veterans with qualifying service-connected disabilities

For more information about Colorado’s state parks, visit CPW’s website at the link here.