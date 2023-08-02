ACLU Colorado sues CSPD officers over claims of targeted arrests during 2021 protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado chapter of the ACLU is suing the City of Colorado Springs and four police officers for the officers' actions against a group protesting against racial inequality and a lack of affordable housing.

The ACLU alleges that in July of 2021, during a "March for Housing" protest near downtown, CSPD officers infiltrated and targeted leaders of the Chinook Center who helped organize the event.

Jacqueline Armendariz Unzueta was a protestor in the 2021 march and was arrested for assaulting a Colorado Springs police officer during the protest.

She says all she did was drop her bicycle as an officer came charging in her direction after arresting two other leaders of the Chinook Center.

It was this effort of targeting and arresting the three among dozens of protesters from that day that Armendariz and the ACLU argue violated the protesters' first amendment rights.

They allege that the department's motivation stems from a 2020 incident, where the same Chinook Center organized a protest outside an officer's home. This protest was in response to the shooting of De’von Bailey, which happened in 2019.

Armendariz and the ACLU are arguing that this prior protest, as well as the group being critical of CSPD, led the department to send an undercover officer to infiltrate the group and gather information on its leaders.

The protesters also believe that on the day of the protest, CSPD officers had photos of the leaders of the movement and used the photos to identify them as a means to limit their expression of their rights.

"The community in Colorado Springs has a first amendment right to speak up, to advocate for racial justice, to advocate for housing as a human right. And the police should not be infiltrating and trying to suppress that speech and then ultimately prosecute or persecute people for their political expression," explained Tim Macdonald, the Legal Director for ACLU Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the FBI tell KRDO they do not comment on pending litigation.

However, in a series of tweets following the protest in 2021, the department said it supports the community's right to protest peacefully and legally, and gave protesters several warnings to move off the roadway before making any arrests.