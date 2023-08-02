Academy District 20 hosting Job Fair Wednesday evening to fill more than 100 positions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Academy District 20 is hosting a Job Fair Wednesday, Aug. 2 in hopes of filling more than 100 positions.

The Job Fair is happening at the Academy District 20 Education and Administration Center Atrium until 7 p.m. It began at 4 p.m.

At the event, D20 said applicants can meet with representatives from different schools and district departments to explore and discuss vacant positions. There are also opportunities for same-day interviews.

Positions include:

Teachers – math, science, SpEd, English, Spanish

Paraprofessionals – SSN/Autism/Behavior/Resource

Custodians

Security Officers

Bus Drivers

Prospective candidates can also complete job applications before attending the fair to expedite the interview process or sit with a Human Resources (HR) representative to complete an online application there.

For more information on the Job Fair, click here.