Skip to Content
News

Academy District 20 hosting Job Fair Wednesday evening to fill more than 100 positions

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Academy District 20 is hosting a Job Fair Wednesday, Aug. 2 in hopes of filling more than 100 positions.

The Job Fair is happening at the Academy District 20 Education and Administration Center Atrium until 7 p.m. It began at 4 p.m.

At the event, D20 said applicants can meet with representatives from different schools and district departments to explore and discuss vacant positions. There are also opportunities for same-day interviews.

Positions include:

  • Teachers – math, science, SpEd, English, Spanish
  • Paraprofessionals – SSN/Autism/Behavior/Resource
  • Custodians
  • Security Officers
  • Bus Drivers

Prospective candidates can also complete job applications before attending the fair to expedite the interview process or sit with a Human Resources (HR) representative to complete an online application there.

For more information on the Job Fair, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content