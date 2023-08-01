Student-led orientation program at Falcon Middle School helps students transition to sixth grade

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eighth-grade students who are leaders in the WEB program recently welcomed nearly 300 sixth-grade students on their first day at Falcon Middle School.

According to District 49, WEB, Where Everyone Belongs, is a nationwide student-led orientation program designed to help new students feel comfortable throughout their first year of middle school.

Student leaders apply at the end of their seventh-grade year to serve as ambassadors for the WEB program the following school year.

After a high-energy assembly, WEB leaders talk with the new Firebirds in small groups, show them around the building, introduce them to teachers, and share tips on small, but important things—like how to open a locker.

The district also said that WEB is an ongoing program at the school. Throughout the year, WEB leaders will visit sixth-grade advisory classes on WEB Wednesdays to talk about resilience, making positive choices, and how to build study skills.