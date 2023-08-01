Skip to Content
Pueblo Water issues roadway closure following water main break

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with Pueblo Water are issuing a roadway closure following a water main break near the railroad underpass at Paul Harvey Boulevard. 

Pueblo Water crews responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. and they stated they expect the closure to be in place for the majority of the day on August 1. 

As of now, Water crew members are cleaning up the dirt and debris caused by the break. 

Until the roadway is opened up again, traffic to, from, and throughout the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park will redirect drivers to the Pete Jimenez Parkway.

Pueblo Water officials state crew members have been able to isolate the location of the leak without disruption of water service to residents and customers.

