Overnight structure fire under investigation; possibly caused by lightning strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A structure fire that broke out on July 31, issued a prompt rescue effort from the Colorado Springs fire Department (CSFD).

The incident occurred off of of the 10000 block of Mount Badly Drive–in the Northgate area just off of Voyager Parkway.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they reported they found a small, smoldering fire in the attic of the home.

Luckily, they were able to put water to the fire quickly and no one was reported hurt or injured as a result of the incident.

CSFD stated they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.