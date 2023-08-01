Library happenings in August with the Pikes Peak Library District

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is presenting the public with a round-up list of events in August for all people of all ages and interests to participate in, in El Paso County.

30th Anniversary of the Shivers Concert Series Fall Concert

It’s ‘An Evening of Inspirational Song and Dance’ as the Shivers Fund at PPLD celebrates 30 years of arts, culture, and fundraising for a cause at the 30th Anniversary Shivers Concert Series Fall Concert.

The evening will consist of song and dance performances, paired with remarks by classical jazz music legend and philanthropist Peggy Shivers, and other honored guests.

Proceeds to the event will help the Shivers Fund continue to support opportunities for the community to celebrate diversity, culture, and the arts.

The event will be held at Packard Hall at Colorado College on Sunday, August 6, at 4 p.m.

A reception will follow at 5:30 p.m. where there will be book signings and participating artists who will have their art on display.

Tickets are available at the link here or by phone at (719)-531-6333 through Friday, August 4, at 12 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase with cash and/or check at the door.

For more information visit the link here.

Night at the Library Fundraising Event

The PPLD Foundation Board of Directors is hosting a ‘Night at the Library’-- a fundraising event in celebration of the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary and $13 million raised for PPLD since 2013.

The inaugural fundraising event will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Library 21C.

Guests can enjoy a special after-hours event where there will be access to Library 21C and its first-of-its-kind space that has been replicated by libraries worldwide.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and a program.

The event comes in an effort to raise funds to support PPLD’s services, programs, and spaces.

For more information and tickets for this event click the link here.

The Palmer Lake Concert Series returns to the Village Green

The popular Palmer Lake Library Village Green Concert Series returns to the PPLD this August for three no-cost concerts celebrating summer. (Guests to the event are being advised that adverse weather conditions may cause the concert to be canceled).

For more details about the concert visit the links below:

For more information in general, visit the link here.