A former Air Force football player is trying to make the Denver Broncos roster

Jordan Jackson is a stud. He's got a smile that will light up a room and enough strength to knock a quarterback's lights out. But Jackson is still chasing his dream of making an NFL roster. And after spending last season on the Saints practice squad, he's looking to prove he belongs,

"It's funny being out of my mind for a little bit. She was like, It just makes sense. You're back in Denver. It's definitely a blessing to be back here. But to use a joke around the locker room, like maybe you'll be a different maybe be in Denver. So being back is a blessing for sure. Be happy to be back here," says former Air Force football player Jordan Jackson.

And now, back in Colorado. He can harness that Air Force Falcon toughness, "Air Force are always kind of the underdogs are kind of having to work to get to where you want the grind. The region is still wake up and make my bed every morning. Just the routine of life definitely helps out a lot, " says Jackson.

Technically speaking, this would be Jackson's rookie season since he didn't play last year, but he's learned plenty from his time in New Orleans,

"Knowing how to take care of my body, knowing how to recover, going through one year at camp, you're so stressed. You're like, I do everything perfect. I do everything this way, that way. It's definitely a little bit easier the last year," says Jackson.

Plus, it's not quite as humid up. Here is what he was dealing with in New Orleans, "Walking out in New Orleans, you're sweating as soon as you walk out. You don't need a warm up walk out of New Orleans like, oh, here we go. You walk out here, beautiful wind blowing. The weather's lovely, just ready to get to practice. So definitely I'll be back here," says Jackson.

Denver Broncos need defensive linemen and Jackson's got a shot to make the team,

"That's kind of what I'm trying to do now. Just take a lot of stuff I got from the academy and just keep going with it, " says Jackson.