DMV honors Colorado Day with 150th-anniversary license plates

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is announcing that the state’s 150th-anniversary license plates are now available to purchase on Colorado Day (Aug. 1) effective until July 2027.

The license plates will cost $8.06 per pair with additional fees. Residents can purchase the license plate either online at the link here or at a county-operated motor vehicle office.

The two license plates are based on the Historic Colorado Contest’s winning submissions, which were determined in a statewide competition. More than 34,000 Coloradans voted in the contest and two winners were announced for the Under 13 and Over 13 Divisions.

Evan Griesheimer of Denver won the 13+ Division of the Historic Colorado Contest with 15,697 votes (or 46.13% of the total).

Evan Griesheimer Winning Submission for 13+ Division | DMV

Greisheimer’s inspiration for his design came from the simplicity and colors of the Colorado State Flag, the Rocky Mountains, and mining.

Calista Blaschke, also of Denver, won the Under 13 Division of the Historic Colorado Contest with 21,633 votes (or 63.58% of the total).

Calista Blaschke Winning Submission for Under 13 Division | DMV

Blaschke’s inspiration for her design included Pikes Peak, fortune hunters, the State Bird (Lark Bunting), and the State Tree (Blue Spruce).

For more information about the Historic Colorado Contest, you can visit the webpage at the link here.