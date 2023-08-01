Colorado Parks & Wildlife offers free entry to Colorado state parks on August 7

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) will be offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, August 7.

The free admission comes in celebration of Colorado Day and the 147th birthday of the state.

According to CPW, the state legislature created Colorado Day to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by Ulysses S. Grant.

Since, Colorado has recognized this annual holiday on the first month of August and state parks celebrate the occasion by offering free admissions on the first Monday of August.

The free entry day will provide guests and visitors a chance to experience Colorado state parks and wildlife, as well as the diverse landscapes they showcase.

All park fees will remain in effect including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

To help plan your adventure, guests can use the CPW Park Finder Tool to find a Colorado state park map and discover what outdoor activities are available at each park.

CPW still encourages state park visitors to act as stewards of the state’s land, wildlife, and water by balancing outdoor recreation with mindful conservation.

Below are a few outdoor tips on how you can recreate responsibly:

Know Before You Go Plan your outdoor adventure based on the weather forecast and your skill level. If the area you want to explore has bad weather or appears too complicated, help yourself and our outdoor first responders by changing your outdoor plan to avoid hazardous conditions. Download the COTREX app to discover Colorado’s expansive network of trails.

Be Safe on the Water Wear a life jacket. Accidents on the water happen fast. Dress accordingly. Although the weather may be hot, the water is cold.

Trash the Trash Pack it in, pack it out. Whatever you bring into the outdoors, take it out with you. Don't leave a pet waste baggie on the trail.

Keep Wildlife Wild Do not feed or approach young wildlife. Be bear aware on trails and while camping. Keep dogs leashed on dog-friendly trails.

Be Careful with Fire Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com. Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available. Never bring fireworks to public lands or ignite them.



For more information on Colorado state parks and outdoor recreation, visit the link by clicking here.