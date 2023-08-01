Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.” The Bidens after a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Bidens for their dinner-and-date chose “Oppenheimer” over the even bigger blockbuster “Barbie,” which was showing at the same time at Movies at Midway theater. Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb

