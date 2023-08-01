Air Force recruitment numbers reach a historic low

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Air Force is still looking for about 3,000 more people to meet their year-end goal of new recruits even after widening their enlistment requirements. It's a phenomenon that Senior Master Sargeant Salvador Parson has never seen in his career of over twenty years.

Parson said he attributes the low recruitment numbers to civilian companies offering higher minimum wage positions and potential qualified recruits not understanding the benefits the Air Force could offer. He said also thinks that because there is more access to health care, diagnoses of disqualifying conditions are being made that have not been made before.

Over the past few years, the Air Force has lowered some requirements for enlistment, like body fat percentage and waivers for re-testing if enlistees fail an initial drug test. The Air Force has also widened the eligible age range for recruits in recent years to 17 - 39.

Even with these efforts, the Air Force still needs 3,000 more recruits by the end of the year to meet its quota, according to Parson. They do not currently have any more new recruitment tactics in mind, but he says that they are always trying to adapt.