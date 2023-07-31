GOP senator recovering at home after hospitalization for facial numbness

By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is recovering at home after being hospitalized over the weekend while in Montgomery with her family.

Britt said in a Monday statement that she had been admitted to a hospital after she “experienced a sudden onset of numbness” in her face. Her condition, she said, is not life-threatening and recovery “could take several weeks.”

“Doctors determined that my symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, most likely caused by a post-viral infection,” she said in the statement.

“A specialist from UAB has subsequently evaluated me on an outpatient basis and concurred with the prognosis and course of treatment,” she continued.

Britt, 41, was elected to the Senate in November 2022 after securing the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, whom she had previously served as chief of staff.

Britt’s win was historic, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama.

