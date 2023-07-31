Skip to Content
El Paso County Treasurer’s Office announces closures ahead of system upgrade

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Treasurer’s Office is announcing that it is temporarily closing to implement a system upgrade. 

The office will be closed from July 31, through August 12, as El Paso County officials work to undertake comprehensive personnel training and further improve essential services provided by the Treasurer’s Office. 

The new, upgraded system called ‘Collectware,’ will work to streamline tax statement generation, payment processing, and delinquent tax management, according to El Paso County officials. 

During the closure, residents are encouraged to visit the Treasurer's website for updates and other available online services should they need them. 

